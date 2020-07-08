A federal judge has decided that the $5 million lawsuit against the Bedford County School Board will be moved forward.
Dr. Cherie Whitehurst, a former deputy superintendent, filed a lawsuit that alleges gender discrimination. She had worked for Bedford County Public Schools since 1990.
Court documents show that a judge dismissed Dr. Douglass Schuch from the lawsuit, who is the superintendent of Bedford County Public schools, but the school board was not dismissed.
In the lawsuit, some of the alleged discriminatory actions involve the following:
• Whitehurst claims that Schuch refused to “dine alone” with her but not her male counterparts, which “put her at a distinct disadvantage with respect to the development of her professional relationship with Schuch.”
• Whitehurst claims that Schuch made comments regarding “the inferiority of women in the workplace compared to men.”
• Whitehurst claims that Schuch permitted her fellow chief officers to “directly and freely” work with her subordinates, bypassing her authority, but not allowing her to do the same.
• Whitehurst claims that after she filed a claim of sex-based discrimination, Schuch demoted her to a teaching position that paid $72,000 less than her salary in the 2017-2018 academic year of $123,015 base pay plus $6,151 in doctoral supplement and $3,600 for vehicle entitlement ($132,766 total).
The decision to demote her was made in June 2018 by a 4-3 vote by the school board.
