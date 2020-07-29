One of the most popular locations at Smith Mountain Lake to enjoy a meal and drinks with live music is Mango’s Bar & Grill.
Located at the Bridgewater Plaza at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta, the seasonal restaurant, which opens on the first of March and closes the week before Christmas, is known for its locally popular American grill food and having live concerts every Friday and Saturday between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Before the pandemic, Mango’s could easily fill up their outdoor dining patio with 300-600 people, but because of protocols and regulations of social distancing and the 50 percent capacity rule, they can now only bring in around 200 people.
Mango’s has only had two live concerts since the pandemic hit. One of those taking place during Pirate Days at the Pirate Ball, which was performed by Out of Spite, and another by The Embers a week prior.
As far as any future concerts that are planned, Mango’s General Manager Jason Hodnett said they are examining all possibilities, but as it stands currently, no more are scheduled.
“That’s what we’re looking at right now, and we are hoping to have something mid-August maybe just to try and start something back up,” he said. “That’s when vacation starts to drop off, so it would mostly be for locals and people around the Roanoke and Lynchburg area,” he added.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
