Three vehicle accidents occurred on or near Booker T. Washington Highway today within a five-mile radius and three-and-a-half hour time span.
Two vehicles collided before 3:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) and Hardy Road (Route 636).
Shortly after the incident, another vehicle accident reportedly occurred on the highway about four miles away near Red Bud Lane.
At around 6:45 p.m., a third call came in for a vehicle accident on Harmony School Road near the intersection of Booker T. Washington Highway, which is less than a mile away from the Hardy Road intersection.
As for the vehicle collision at Hardy Road, no one was injured, but both vehicles were towed.
The emergency call for the accident came in at 3:27 p.m. today and involved a Toyota Corolla DX, which sustained front damage, and a Subaru Outback, which had front driver-side damage.
The Virginia State Police deputy who responded to the scene said that the Subaru was pulling out of Hardy Road while the Toyota was coming down Booker T. Washington Highway. The driver of the Subaru allegedly didn’t see the Toyota that was behind another vehicle when she pulled out, which resulted in her vehicle being hit.
The driver of the Subaru was charged with failure to yield the right of way. The name of the woman charged was not provided.
In addition to the Virginia State Police, responding to the incident were the Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department with E9 and Attack 9, a Franklin County Public Safety (FCPS) ambulance, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and WoodRow’s Hazmat Response Unit.
As for the accident near Red Bud Lane, the Responding Fire page stated that Company 15 FCPS Westlake, Company 10 Scruggs and Med. 15 FCPS responded.
Responding to the accident on Harmony School Road were Company 15 FCPS Westlake, Company 9 Burnt Chimney, Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and Med. 15 FCPS. According to Responding Fire, two vehicles were involved in a sideswipe-style accident and there were minor injuries.
No other information was available for the incident near Red Bud Lane or the one on Harmony School Road.
More information will be provided in this Wednesday's edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle.
