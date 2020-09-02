A Simple Gesture SML, the Lake Christian Ministries’ food pantry pick-up program, continues to collect many pounds of food and personal care supplies for neighbors in need.
The June 12 pick up netted 2,030 pounds of toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap and shampoo from 231 donors. The Aug. 7 pick up collected just under 3,000 pounds of canned green beans, carrots and corn from 262 households.
So far in 2020, the program has collected 11,427 pounds of food supplies in 1,192 special A Simple Gesture tote bags provided by sponsor Centra Medical Group – Stroobants Cardiovascular Center.
The average bag contains about $15 in requested products, and the average collection equals 250 bags. That means that each quarterly pick up saves LCM $3,750 in food assistance costs.
“Many thanks to all the neighborhoods and individuals who make this pantry pick-up program a resounding success,” Lake Christian Ministries stated.
The next pick up request is for laundry and dish detergent on Nov. 6. For more information about A Simple Gesture SML, or to sign up to participate, go to www.asimplegesturesml.org.
