A wake subcommittee of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is using social media to prompt courteous behavior involving wake sports.
A few videos from the Water Sports Industry Association are posted on the Smith Mountain Lake Boating Facebook page, which is administered by Crazy Horse Marina manager Chris Bechtler.
The page has more than 4,000 members, so “it’s got a pretty good reach,” said Randy Stow, a member of the TLAC subcommittee and Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council.
Stow said that these videos are directed at promoting actions such as staying away from shorelines, not operating in the same areas and keeping music down to reasonable levels.
“These are the same messages that we are trying to put out,” Stow said.
The TLAC wake subcommittee was formed in 2017 and has been collecting data on wakes for the last three years.
