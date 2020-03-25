After completing construction on the new Eastlake Community Church, the church has now shifted focus to their new project.
An old and abandoned school back in the early 1900s for African American children, which sits right down the road from the new church building on Hendricks Store Road in Moneta, will soon become a new chapel.
The old school building was uplifted last Friday and taken to its new location. It will sit beside the cemetery that is near the church, which goes back to 1803.
