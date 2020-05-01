The Franklin County Board of Supervisors’ monthly meeting April 21 was held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six items were on the consent agenda, which were all approved except for the contract with third-party company Host Compliance for short-term rentals monitoring and compliance services. The board pulled that from the consent agenda and moved that vote to later in the meeting after hearing from Steven Sandy, director of planning and community development.
Activities that Host Compliance will help with are registration, monitoring, compliance and enforcements. The board later approved the contract.
Later in the meeting, the board also approved holding a public hearing in May to amend county code on developing a short-term registry with an annual application fee.
