A public meeting to discuss long-range planning for Smith Mountain Lake State Park will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the park’s visitor center, 1235 State Park Road, Huddleston.
Staff with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will provide an overview of proposed updates to the park master plan.
Each state park has a master plan that guides development. Plans are updated every 10 years.
“Master plans outline the desired future condition for a park when it is fully developed,” said DCR Park Planner Bill Conkle. “We welcome public input in the planning process.”
-For more information, see the Sept. 18 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
