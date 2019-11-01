Many SML voters in two Franklin County precincts will enter their polling places through new entrances on Election Day, Nov. 5. In both precincts, the Franklin County Electoral Board and registrar believe the voting process will be more convenient for voters.
At Precinct 0103 (Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Training Building), the rear entrance has a new entrance. Parking for handicapped or curbside voters will be convenient. Typical voters will access the ramp more easily if they use the middle to back part of the parking area. Once in the precinct, all voters will have suitable areas to present their photo IDs and get a voting pass, to pick up their ballots, and an enlarged area with more privacy areas for marking their ballots. Everyone will exit the front of the building.
At Precinct 0202 (Penhook Methodist Church), voters will see a new entrance. Voters will enter the precinct through a door that opens onto a hallway. There they will present their photo ID, receive their voting pass, and their ballots. These voters will go into the Fellowship Hall where they will find many more privacy areas for marking their ballots and will exit the room through the door they formerly used as the entrance.
“The electoral board is grateful that the property owners supported both changes and made more of their buildings available for voting,” the board stated.
