P.O.W.’s story will benefit D-Day memorial

A sailor’s account of his time as a prisoner of war during World War II will benefit the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
“Japanese P.O.W. Camps: An American’s Account of being a P.O.W. of the Japanese during WWII” initially was published in the 1940s. The story was republished this year through the efforts of World War II veteran Clarence Wenzel and Chuck Lumpkin, a former president of Smith Mountain Arts Council Lake Writers.
“We are not making any money on this at all,” Wenzel said. “… We want to raise as much money as we can for the D-Day Memorial.”
The book documents the time Warrant Officer Talmadge A. Smithey spent serving on the submarine tender U.S.S. Canopus and his later capture by Japanese forces.
In “Japanese P.O.W. Camps,” Smithey writes about the prevailing hunger he and other prisoners of war experienced at a Japanese camp in the Philippines, where hundreds of men died of ailments that included malaria and dysentery. During that time there were physical beatings and ordeals such as the dividing of prisoners into groups of 10 men called “shooting squads.”
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
