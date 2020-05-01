Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals have donated over $28,000 to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia because of the success of the 2019 “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” fundraising campaign.
This was the third year of the initiative, and it was the most successful to date, according to Bridgewater Marina Partner, Ryan Waters.
“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of customers and their dedication to supporting the important work of Make-A-Wish,” he said. “To date, they’ve allowed us to contribute just over $77,000, which is unbelievable.”
The mission, he explained, is to turn a decades-long Smith Mountain Lake tradition – kids feeding popcorn to the massive carp that gather around the marina’s docks – into a way to contribute to a charity that serves children. The marina donates 100 percent of its popcorn sales to the Richmond-based non-profit.
Julia Blair Hunter, Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, said the commitment of community supporters is even more critical in these challenging times.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish has made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel and activities,” she said. “Because of these postponements there will be more wish kids waiting for wishes than ever before. We are sincerely grateful to the team at Bridgewater Marina for continuing their commitment to wish children and their families.”
The average wish costs $10,000 so Bridgewater Marina’s donation equates to nearly three wishes for children in Virginia facing critical illnesses, according to Hunter. Examples include meeting celebrities, working a dream job, etc.
Bridgewater Marina is continuing the program and hopes to raise $30,000 in 2020, according to Waters.
