The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bower Center for the Arts introduced a new initiative: “Celebrating CommUNITY through creativity, commerce, service, education and faith.”
“During these difficult times, it is more important than ever to promote growth, healing and hope,” a press release stated. “And to ensure all members of our community feel welcomed, included and valued, we are working to develop various opportunities through collaboration that bring our community together in support of unity, diversity and inclusion.”
One of the initiative’s first activity encourages all to engage in an opportunity to create and connect through self-expression.
The Bower Center will be introducing the CommuniTREE in its front window during the month of August. This initiative is intended to grow a community through positive messages of hope. They will be offering the public the opportunity to decorate a leaf or leave a positive message, which will be added to the CommuniTree and unveiled at 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Participate will be able to download a leaf image and decorate from home or visit the Bower Center and various other locations in the Town of Bedford to create the leaf safely in person.
Further announcements will be made regarding additional locations for creation and drop off. Check the Bower Center website at www.bowercenter.org for more information and updates.
For more information or to become involved in the CommUNITY initiative, contact Wende Gaylor, president and CEO of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, at (540) 586-9401 or visit www.bedfordareachamber.com.
