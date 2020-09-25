Following a national search process, County Administrator Robert Hiss on Thursday announced Judson Smith as Bedford County’s new Emergency Communications (911) Director beginning Oct. 5.
Smith currently serves as the Emergency Communications Manager for Surry County, Virginia. Smith will replace longtime Director Jeff Johnson, who retired with the county after 32 years of service with the 911 center.
Smith has worked in various public safety positions, such as five years with the Hanover County E911 Center leaving as an operations supervisor, a volunteer fireman for 15 years at the Doswell Volunteer Fire Company, and part-time dispatcher for Amelia County and Charles City County. He also has been the Chief Administrative Officer and part owner of a small business, Emergency Services Solutions, Inc., which provides EMS staffing services.
Additionally, Smith has been an active participant in the State EMS Advisory Board and the Virginia Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. He is an APCO certified telecommunicator and training officer, NENA certified Manager (CMCP) and Professional (ENP), and has participated in several courses through the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch. Smith has an Associates Degree of Applied Science and is a registered paramedic.
“Joining the Bedford County team is an exciting opportunity to further embrace my commitment to emergency communications and providing exceptional help to citizens and first responders,” Smith stated upon accepting this role with Bedford County. “I am honored to work alongside the staff at Bedford County Emergency Communications, Bedford County Public Safety Departments and County Administration. I look forward to continuing to guide and advance the department in their pursuit of excellence. My family and I are excited to meet new friends and become an active part of the community.”
“Judson brings energy, passion and innovation, along with a high level of work ethic and well-rounded experience to our 911 center,” Hiss stated. “He is committed to life-long learning and understands the importance of effective communication, continuous process improvement and how to lead in a high performing organization. I look forward to him joining our leadership team and facilitating important initiatives for Bedford County public safety.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.