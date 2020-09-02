James Madison University welcomed the class of 2024 to campus.
“The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and 10 countries around the world,” the university stated.
The following area students are part of the class:
Brianna Paivanas of Hardy will major in nursing.
Ella Feinstein of Huddleston will major in psychology.
Reed Goad of Moneta will major in elementary education.
Serafin Jimenez of Moneta will major in engineering.
Kayla Brown of Penhook will major in secondary education.
Kaleb Nute of Wirtz will major in graphic design.
Taylor Hyde of Rocky Mount will major in biology.
Tyshaun Zeigler of Rocky Mount will major in kinesiology.
Ser La Treill of Bedford will major in computer science.
Kaitlynn Bratton of Bedford will major in Earth science.
Katie Martin of Bedford will major in engineering.
Heavyn Word of Bedford will major in health sciences.
Seth Wood of Bedford will major in health sciences.
Emily Garraghty of Bedford will major in health sciences.
Courtney Roberts of Bedford will major in psychology.
Camron Kirkland of Bedford will major in sport and recreation management.
Samantha Perez of Vinton will major in biology.
Caleb Speck of Vinton will major in computer science.
Alexis Dean of Vinton will major in elementary education.
Emily Tardy of Vinton will major in English.
Taylor Suttenfield of Vinton will major in health sciences.
Kaylee Shrewsbury of Vinton will major in health sciences.
Leah Shrewsbury of Vinton will major in health sciences.
Nicholas Semones of Vinton will major in marketing.
Haley Lawson of Vinton will major in nursing.
Sarah Shinault of Vinton will major in nursing
Piper Brown of Vinton has an undeclared major.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84 percent.
MU is gaining a national reputation and ranks as the most recommended university in the nation by students. As the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South, students enjoy world-class faculty, access to top-notch NCAA Division 1 athletics and state-of-the art amenities.
Once students graduate they join an esteemed network of around 140,000 Dukes across the globe, giving of their time, talent and treasure to the university.
