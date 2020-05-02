Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston has a food pantry available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon and on Sundays from noon until 1 p.m.
During this time, there will be someone at the church to distribute food to anyone in need as well as to accept food from those who wish to contribute to the pantry.
Mentow is located at the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 628 (Mentow Drive). Other arrangements may be made by calling (540) 425-1547 or (540) 297-4951.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, drive-in worship services are being held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at The Glenwood Center located at the intersection of Route 43 (Leesville Road) and Route 626 (Smith Mountain Lake Parkway). Mentow’s pastor, Dr. Rick Foster, is in charge of these services.
Listen from the comfort of an automobile. If the speakers are not loud enough, the service can be heard on the radio by tuning to 87.9 FM. Everyone is invited.
