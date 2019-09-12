Air Force facility named for fallen airman

A weapons hangar at a Louisiana Air Force base has been renamed in honor of a man from the Lake area.
A ceremony to change the name of the Weapons Load Training facility at Barksdale Air Force Base to the TSgt Joshua L Kidd Weapons Load Training Facility was held Aug. 16. The building honors Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd, 30, formerly of the Smith Mountain Lake area, who was killed in Bossier City, Louisiana on Sept. 25, 2018.
A then-17-year-old girl and 15-year-old male were charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Kidd. The pair also were charged on separate warrants each for 10 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office announced at the time.
According to the Barksdale AFB website, the bronze plaque attached to the Kidd WLT Facility states that “his legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.”
-For more information, see the Sept. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
