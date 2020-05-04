While the nationwide struggle to increase testing for the coronavirus continues, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has worked with its partners at Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health to dramatically increase testing of incarcerated offenders.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) are sending staff to VADOC facilities to assist with the increased testing. The VADOC has ordered hundreds of additional tests, and VCU, UVA, and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services also are sending hundreds of tests to VADOC facilities.
Medical professionals at VADOC are working to provide care to offenders during this pandemic. The VADOC is testing all symptomatic offenders. As of April 20, 434 VADOC offenders have been tested for COVID-19, 116 offenders have active COVID-19 cases, and 50 staff members have active COVID-19 cases.
In addition to testing symptomatic offenders, the VADOC began point prevalence testing. This involves testing asymptomatic offenders and gives it a snapshot in time, testing for surveillance purposes rather than just symptoms. This enables VADOC to monitor and treat positive cases sooner, rather than after symptoms develop.
“Getting ahead of cases by testing offenders who aren’t showing symptoms will likely cause the VADOC offender case numbers to increase significantly, just as in the community, where an increase in testing results in more positives,” VADOC stated. “This increase in testing will give the VADOC a better picture of what is happening at each of Virginia’s correctional facilities and will allow us to reduce the spread of the virus.”
The VADOC is operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines. The department continues to plan for every possible contingency, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections and working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.
All VADOC facilities are following the DOC’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear appropriate PPE at all times, including medical-grade PPE, such as N-95 masks, when appropriate. Virginia Correctional Enterprises manufactures both utility face masks and cleaning supplies approved by the EPA for use in combating the coronavirus, so there is no shortage of either in the facilities.
More information can be found at www.vadoc.virginia.gov.
