The Franklin County School Board on Monday decided how schools will operate for the first nine weeks.
The board chose the A&B schedule, which will include self-contained residential date placement and early childhood special education every day. Wednesday will be a virtual day, and the school will be cleaned.
It is unclear how the students will be divided, but one of the main plans is to keep siblings together in the same group.
The plan passed 6-1, with Penny Blue, a member-at-large, being the only board member voting against it. Donna Cosmato, who represents the Boone District, decided to abstain from voting on this plan. Some members of the board thought the plan was a good move.
“This is a learning experience for everybody here, and we got to start somewhere, and this way we got kids back in school, said P.D. Hambrick, who represents the Union Hall District. “To me, this is a good plan.”
