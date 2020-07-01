The general election for the 5th Congressional District in Virginia, which is the largest district in the state, is set. Representing the Democratic Party will be Dr. Cameron Webb, who is a medical and law graduate from the University of Virginia.
In the primaries, he had a convincing victory. Webb received more than 66 percent of the vote out of the four primary candidates, with the second closest being Clair Russo, who received just over 18 percent of the vote.
Webb hopes to keep the momentum going in the general election in November and be the first Democrat congressman in the 5th District since Tom Perriello upset then-congressman Virgil Goode Jr. in 2008.
Even though he is a practicing physician, Webb actually brings a lot of experience in politics to the table. According to Webb’s personal website, he has served under the Obama Administration on the White House Health Care Team and worked on the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, where Webb helped with issues in education, workforce development and criminal justice reform.
Sitting president of the Smith Mountain Lake Democrats, Denise Tuttle, says the club is “very ecstatic” that Webb is their nominee.
“I first met Cameron Webb about a year ago at our annual club picnic,” she said. “I was immediately taken not only with what he had to say, but his willingness and ability to listen – a key skill for someone we want in Congress today.”
With Webb being in the healthcare work field, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that healthcare will be one of his major points that he will be a fierce supporter of. Other major points that Webb supports are a women’s right to choose, $15 minimum wage, decriminalize mental health issues, and 100 percent electricity from clean and renewable sources.
As far as healthcare is concerned, Tuttle said that Webb suggests that the current condition of the COVID-19 virus has “laid bare inequities our society has faced for decades.” Examples he gave were lack of access to broadband by rural poor, thousands who are food insecure, poor air quality in the communities, and how essential workers are paid the least and are at great risk for the virus.
Tuttle said the group supports Webb’s belief that the recovery process of COVID-19 should include enabling people to make safe decisions by ensuring that “nobody has to choose between going to work sick or paying bills; a health care system prepared for ongoing infections and the inevitable second wave; ensure forgivable emergency loans to small businesses – local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses, etc.”
“As a medical doctor, he has seen this all first-hand. As our candidate, he will work to make the humane changes necessary,” she said.
With the race predicted to be close, Tuttle said that the SML Democrats plan to campaign a lot for Webb, by door knocking, phone calls, writing postcards, helping people register to vote, etc.
