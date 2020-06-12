The Franklin County School Board has officially banned the Confederate flag from the Franklin County students dress code after a unanimous 6-0 vote. The decisions comes less than six months after the board originally voted against the ban.
The death of George Floyd which has sparked outrage, protests, and riots across the country against police brutality, and many businesses and schools have taken notice.
