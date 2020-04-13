Dillon Hoelzle

Dylan Hoelzle

 Contributed

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Dillon Hoelzle. He is a white male with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. He is 5’06 and 105 pounds. Dillon ran away from his home in Bedford County on April 4, 2020. He may be staying in the Vinton or Salem areas with a male subject possibly named Antonio, who also goes by the street name of “Sug” (pronounced Shug).  Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Arney at 540-586-7827.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.