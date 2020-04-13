The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Dillon Hoelzle. He is a white male with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. He is 5’06 and 105 pounds. Dillon ran away from his home in Bedford County on April 4, 2020. He may be staying in the Vinton or Salem areas with a male subject possibly named Antonio, who also goes by the street name of “Sug” (pronounced Shug). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Arney at 540-586-7827.
breaking featured
Bedford County teen missing
- Major Ricky Gardner
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 spreading in Franklin County
- Facebook live drawing for shotgun this Saturday at 4 p.m.
- ONE Forest School renting space to relax
- Firefighters extinguish brush fire on Altice Road
- Sports Spotlight: FCHS seniors hold on to good memories
- How the coronavirus is impacting SML community
- Franklin County has first case of COVID-19
- Bedford County teen missing
- Road Conditions Report
- Bedford County OKs contracts
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.