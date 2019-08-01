The Smith Mountain Lake Association has announced that two areas of the lake were found to have levels of bacteria that exceeded the Virginia Department of Health standard for recreational waters.
The fourth bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted on July 23. The two areas that exceeded the VDH standard were Fairway Bay, which is located near Poplar Point south of channel marker R26 on the Roanoke River, and at the end of Becky’s Creek near Bayside Marina and Yacht Club.
