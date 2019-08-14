The Bedford County Board of Supervisors in its Aug. 12 regular meeting on Monday night, approved a resolution requesting consideration by the Region 2000 Services Authority to negotiate an MOU with the County.
The non-member rate is currently $40.25 per ton. Assuming hauling rates remain the same, the County will realize approximately $175,000 in savings.
The Region 2000 Services Authority would not take official action unless there was a formal request from the board to dispose of solid waste at the Livestock Road landfill managed by the Authority.
This resolution formalized that request with the county being a non-member paying the approved commercial rate. This request is limited to direct hauling from five locations (Otter River, Coleman Falls, Blackwater, Forest, and Boonseboro) and the Town of Bedford.
“We’ve been talking about the landfill and what to do with our capacity issues for a couple of months now,” County Administrator Robert Hiss said. “This is memorializing the formal aspect of the request and allowing us if the services authority agrees to enter into negotiations in terms on an agreement of what a memorandum of understanding might look like in terms of going forward.”
