Update 4/27/20:
The Buena Vista Police Department confirmed today that the bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake were Mary Rebecca “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County, and Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, who were last seen April 18 in Buena Vista shortly after midnight.
On Thursday, they were believed to be in a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer with Virginia license plate number VKG4414 headed toward Smith Mountain Lake, and that vehicle was found in the lake Saturday.
A statement reads, "The Buena Vista Police Department would like to express our condolences to the families of Bridgett Clark and Becky Williams. We also want to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety Office, Scruggs Volunteer Fire/Rescue, Rockbridge County Sherriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance."
Original 4/25/20:
At approximately 8:30 p.m. today, a vehicle was recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in the area of the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle recovered matches the vehicle description from a missing persons case out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista.
Two bodies have been found inside of the vehicle and will be sent to the medical examiner for further evaluation.
The sheriff’s office thanked the following agencies for their assistance in today’s recovery: the Buena Vista Police Department, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue, and Franklin County Public Safety.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
