A Moneta woman has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, child neglect and misdemeanor driving under the influence stemming from a vehicle accident that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man in August 2019.
Brandie Michelle Credille, 36, pleaded no contest to the three charges in Bedford Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Originally, Credille was charged with two child neglect charges and aggravated involuntary manslaughter, which were reduced.
The accident occurred Aug. 8, 2019, near Moneta Post Office. Credille was driving a Dodge Caravan north on Route 122 when it crossed the center line and struck a Dodge Dakota head on, which flipped over an embankment after impact.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota, William Lee Keeney, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Credille also had two young girls in her vehicle during the crash who were taken to the hospital with her to treat serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One child was in a safety seat while the other was wearing a seatbelt. Credille also was wearing a seatbelt.
Currently out on bond, Credille is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 15.
