The Franklin County School Board recognized retiring faculty and staff of all public schools in Franklin County at its regular monthly meeting May 11 and heard that the high school plans to hold drive-thru graduation June 8.
The schools that had retirees included Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Boones Mill Elementary, Burnt Chimney Elementary, Dudley Elementary, Franklin County High School, Rocky Mount Elementary, Sontag Elementary and Windy Gap Elementary.
The principals of the listed schools were given the opportunity to speak about their retiring employees and all that they have contributed and meant to their school. The retirees then had a chance to speak about their experiences working for the school they were employed by and what working for Franklin County Public Schools has meant to them. A total of 19 faculty and staff retired from the school system.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
