The Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company will jointly host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad building at 3060 Smith Mountain Road in Penhook.
Typically, these two volunteer agencies have held a “Fall Festival” every year in October, with fun games, prizes and lots of free food and treats. This year, however, everything had to be reconsidered and adjusted due to the COVID-19 public health guidelines.
This year’s fall event, the Drive Through Trunk or Treat, will still feature an opportunity for kids and even adults to dress up in their favorite costume. However, all guests, even the scariest ghosts and bravest superheroes, will be required to follow proper social distancing. That means all guests will remain in their cars, and the volunteers handing out the treats to the children will wear masks and gloves for everyone’s safety.
This event is free to the public and a way for the Cool Branch agencies to give back to the community it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.