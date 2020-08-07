Eliana Trevino of Bedford has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island, Roger Williams University states that it is a forward-thinking private university committed to strengthening society through engaged teaching and learning.
At RWU, small classes, direct access to faculty and guaranteed opportunity for real-world projects ensure that its nearly 4,000 undergraduates — along with hundreds of law students, graduate students and adult learners — graduate with the ability to think critically along with the practical skills that today’s employers demand.
