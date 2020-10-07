The 2019 Karl Martin award was announced at the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and this year’s winner is Rick and Nancy Ellet, owners of Sea Tow franchise.
They were nominated for their 10 years of contributions to the Smith Mountain Lake area and promoting water safety. 2019 saw no fatalities on the lake, so the award had special meaning this year.
The winners were selected at the last Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council meeting, but they felt it was best to wait until the SMLA annual meeting to announce the winners.
The award is dedicated to an individual, business or organization for contributing in safety measures on the water of SML. Martin was a DGIF officer for over 40 years, according to SML Water Safety Council Chairman Pat Massa.
The Ellets brought Sea Tow to Smith Mountain Lake 12 years ago, and their membership has grown to 1,700 SML families and 4,500 vessels. They have done lots to keep not only their members safe at Sea Tow but all non-members on SML. One way they have done this is through the active Loaner Life Jacket program, which has personal floatation devices at launch ramps where boaters can borrow free of charge.
Not only was the Karl Martin award announced, but the Melvin Johnston award also was announced, and that honor was given to Randy Stow, who is a captain at Sea Tow. Stow was a chairman for the SML Water Safety Council from 2010 to 2013. He currently is on the SMLA board, is on the chairing committees for the vessel sanitary pump-out program, and Lake Maps.
Stow also works with American Electric Power and the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources to keep the lake safe and navigational. He also is a member of the Virginia Harbor Safety Recreational Vessel Sub-committee, the Roanoke Valley Basin Advisory Committee, and he serves as the Educational Officer for the Smith Mountain Sail and Power Squadron.
