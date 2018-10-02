Board updated on fire station

Franklin County leaders received an update last month on a project that would have the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Glade Hill Rescue Squad share a new facility.

In 2016, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of two adjoining parcels of land on Old Franklin Turnpike and Turtle Hill Road for a new fire station. The total purchase price for the two lots, comprising more than five acres, was $26,250.

“My understanding working with the fire department folks is that it’s a good location from a geographic point in terms of access to areas they need to reach in their service area,” Jack Murphy, of the engineering firm Thompson & Litton, told the supervisors on Sept. 18.

Typically, fire departments and rescue squads have constructed their own buildings with donations from the community. A new facility for the Glade Hill Fire Department and Glade Hill Rescue Squad will be owned by the county once constructed.

Buildings that currently are in use by the two departments will remain open after the construction of a new facility.

Preliminary cost estimates for an approximately 10,000-square-foot facility is $3.3 million to $3.9 million.

The county has set aside $2 million for the project, Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson said in an interview.

Although there currently is no full site design, a conceptual sketch of the new facility indicates there would be access points to Old Franklin Turnpike and Turtle Hill Road. The building would include two bays that potentially would provide space for four vehicles and a meeting room for 60 people.

“All that is preliminary and could be adjusted in the future,” Ferguson said.

Franklin County Interim Fire Marshal Bennie Russell said deficiencies of the existing Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department building include past issues with water leakage, a hazardous location on a curve, insufficient bay space for all of the department’s vehicles and a meeting room that is too small.

According to Ferguson, the building used by the Glade Hill Rescue Squad is an older facility that is not designed for 24-hour staffing.

A new building will be larger and will be designed for today’s apparatus and would contain modern living facilities, Ferguson said.

No current timeline for construction of the new fire and EMS station has been established, Ferguson said.