For teachers, winning county teacher of the year is a big milestone and one of the major highlights of their teaching career. For Franklin County Public Schools fifth grade teacher Anthony Swann, winning county teacher of the year meant everything to him.
Swann is seen winning the award in a video shared by Franklin County Public Schools. The video has more than 5,000 views and lots of comments congratulating Swann.
In the video, an emotional and surprised Swann was almost speechless, struggling to find the words that can describe all the emotions he was feeling in his big moment.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
