Bedford County has their first confirmed coronavirus case, according to reports.
Reports stated that the patient is a woman in her 70s and she is self-isolating, according to Dr. Kerry Gateley.
It wasn't just Bedford County that reported of having a case of the virus.
According to reports, a male in his 40s in the Pittsylvania-Danville health district has also tested positive for COVID-19.
The man had been exposed to a positive case of the virus somewhere else in Virginia, and he is currently being hospitalized, according to reports.
Governor Ralph Northam has also updated the total number of cases in Virginia, which has risen to 219, according to reports.
