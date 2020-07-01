For Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) senior Payton Yanok, taekwondo has become a way of life for him.
Starting at age 6, he has been in the martial art business for over a decade. Now, at the age of 17, Yanok is a second-degree black belt and teaches at Roanoke Taekwondo America (RTA) at the Tanglewood Mall in Cave Springs.
For those that know Yanok’s family personally, they will be the first to say that it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Yanok has been in the martial arts business for so long even at a young age. His mother, father and little brother are all black belts in taekwondo, so many people may think that Yanok was grandfathered into taekwondo and martial arts in general. Yanok noted that that’s not entirely true.
“I’d say it has less to do with experience and more with trial and error,” he said. “I kept trying new things until I felt God sort of assured me that I was in the right place.”
Yanok said he tried out a lot of things when he was little. He recalls how he played other sports such as basketball, football and baseball, and mentioned while he had fun playing those sports, he never felt the “peace he feels” doing taekwondo.
In the middle of his first year doing taekwondo, Yanok received his white belt, which is the first belt one can be awarded doing taekwondo. The moment Yanok got his first belt is a moment he won’t forget.
“I was so giddy. I would wear it around the house, sneak it to school, etc. All the things a kid does when he’s truly excited about something,” he said. “That held the record as the most defining moment of my life until I found God in my mid to late teen years.”
From there, Yanok spent countless hours on his craft. Putting in the extra hours after practices, working with his friends and family, and other ways to help him get better at taekwondo.
