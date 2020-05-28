Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season, and Sgt. Tim Dooley of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries gets to spend his first summer at Smith Mountain Lake as a supervisor.
Dooley has served as supervisor of DGIF’s District 21, which includes Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, since November. In total, he’s served in the agency for more than a dozen years.
Being a conservation police officer allows him to pursue his passion for the outdoors.
