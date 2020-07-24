Victoria Alexander of Wirtz is one of the more than 800 students who made the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Shenandoah University.
Students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 to be recognized for the honor.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.
Shenandoah has nearly 4,000 students in more than 200-plus areas of study in seven different schools. For more information, visit su.edu.
