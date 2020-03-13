Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society participated in the 2020 Roanoke Boat Show.
The boat show, sponsored by the seven members of the Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers, was held Feb. 28, 29 and March 1 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society displayed two recently restored outboard wooden boats.
- For more information, see the March 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
