Students perform in showcase at Dudley

In a partnership with Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors, students of Dudley Elementary school put on a performance of an abridged version of The Wizard of Oz in the cafeteria after school Thursday.
Other partners who assisted with this showcase included the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, the Roanoke Children’s Theatre Dudley and other volunteers who supported the Student Enrichment in the Arts after-school program.
The program, according to Executive Director Lisa Lietz, began in 2014 and has partnered with the Roanoke Children’s Theatre since it began. The organization seeks to help local families who have limited resources.
“What we do is we bring the Roanoke Children’s Theatre into the school so we can do an after-school program in the arts for the children,” Lietz said. “There are a lot of reasons why there are benefits for the students who do theatre.”
Leitz said that some of these benefits include better communication skills and self-esteem.
“We just think that’s really important,” Leitz. “We just want to be able to expose the children in our community to professional theatre and other arts programs.”
-For more information, see the Nov. 13 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.