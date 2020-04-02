Homestead Creamery Inc of Wirtz, is recalling our unsalted butter because of the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled butter was distributed to our distribution partners, through our home delivery, and our retail store.
The unsalted butter affected comes in 1⁄2 pound marked with an expiration date of 04/30 stickered on the plastic packaging.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Homestead Creamery and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in our unsalted butter.
The productions of the product have been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services continues to investigate the source of the issue.
Consumers who have purchased the unsalted butter with the corresponding expiration dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.