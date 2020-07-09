The Bedford County School Board specifically banned depictions of the Confederate flag, swastikas and KKK references in its dress code after a 4-2 vote today.
The dress code had originally referred to offensive, profane, or vulgar language or images but is now expanded to read as follows: “Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, vulgar, discriminatory or racially/culturally divisive. This would include Confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references or any other images that might reasonably be considered hurtful or intimidating to others.”
Board members Dr. Susan Mele of Goodview representing District 1, Jason Johnson of Moneta (District 2), Dr. John Hicks Jr. of Evington (District 3), and Georgia Hairston of Bedford (District 5) voted for the change.
Board members Marcus Hill of Forest (District 4) and Susan Kirby of Bedford (District 6) voted against the change.
Not at the meeting to vote was Martin Leamy of Bedford, representing District 7.
The vote came a month after the Franklin County School Board did the same.
On June 8, the Franklin County School Board officially banned the Confederate flag from its dress code after a unanimous 6-0 vote. Less than six months prior, the board had voted against the ban.
For Bedford County, the dress code was previously changed last year at its May 9, 2019, meeting to prohibit attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, or vulgar; attire that has language or images that promote illegal conduct, violence, or the use of drugs or alcohol; attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a substantial disruption to the learning environment and attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a safety concern.
That change came after the school board was urged to change the dress code to ban the Confederate flag and other symbols considered offensive after a group of students at Jefferson Forest posed for a photograph with the Confederate flag during the week of Feb. 4, 2019.
The Confederate flag issue came up again at the July 11, 2019, Bedford County School Board meeting after a group of white supremacists in Hanover County gathered outside that county’s courthouse on July 6 with signs and attire supporting the Ku Klux Klan in a rally and also waiving Confederate flags.
