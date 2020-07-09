Members of the Moneta Lions Club recently celebrated 31years of its charter and service to the community and beyond, in conjunction with Lions of Virginia (LOV) District 24, and Lions Clubs International (LCI).
The event, held at Vinny’s Italian Grill in Moneta, included a semi formal sit down dinner, reading of the Club’s History and also the presentation of Club Attendance Awards by Secretary Lion Pat Bailey.
Incumbent Club President Lion Otis Cole introduced the guest speaker, Past International Director (PID) Lion Richard Chaffin, who praised the group for their many services locally, with LOV and LCI. PID Chaffin then officiated the installation of the incoming club officers and board of directors, making clear the duties and responsibilities of each position.
Lion Secretary Bailey later presented a presidential award to Lion Cole on behalf of the club membership for his “Outstanding Club Leadership and Dedicated Service.”
Prior to “Passing of the Gavel” and adjournment, President Cole presented each club member with a token of his appreciation for their support throughout the year, including the trying times of the coronavirus.
The Moneta Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at Resurrection Catholic Church, lower level, in the Morrow Hall. For additional information about the club or to join at one of its dinner meetings, contact Lion Bart Matthies at (540) 297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
