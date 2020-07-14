To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time, SONIC Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 – supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources.
In Huddleston, two teachers at one school received a total donation of $260 including:
• Amy Mallow at Huddleston Elementary School for the project “Clutter Clear Classroom Cart.”
• Katelyn Olsen at Huddleston Elementary School for the project “Able Tables: with Tables, Students are able to Collaborate!”
“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”
Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated $16.6 million to public school teachers, helping more than 21,000 teachers and impacting more than 5.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in communities in need of support.
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.
For more information, visit www.sonicdrivein.com and InspiredBrands.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.