Parents who have their children home-schooled will no longer be required to show their children’s birth certificates and show proof of residency, according to reports.
Reports show that the case, which was brought forth by Kirk and Kirsten Sosebee of Callaway, felt that Franklin County was going beyond legal bounds with the requirement.
A circuit court judge ruled in favor of the policy back in 2018, but it was then overturned by the Virginia Supreme Court after the Sosebees appealed their case, to which the court agreed to in 2019, according to records.
The decision to overrule the circuit judge came this past Thursday, as Chief Justice Don Lemons reportedly stated that Franklin County did not have the authority to add these changes.
The Sosebee family reportedly stated when they first took their case to court that they have met the requirements to have their children home schooled, as they showed proof that their children were being well educated and showed the curriculum that they were teaching.
The Virginia Supreme Court found that those requirements were all that the Sosebees needed to bring forth, according to reports.
