Public input is sought to address stray voltage at docks.
Electricity has been found in the water at over 90 percent of docks tested at Smith Mountain Lake. The source has been traced to a ground wire between the house and dock that is known to deliver lethal voltages/currents to swimmers at docks.
A formal proposal has been submitted to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to change regulations in the Virginia Construction Code to eliminate the requirement for the ground wire. According to a press release, public input is critical to accomplishing this change. The proposal will be reviewed at a public Work Group meeting at DHCD in Glen Allen (outside Richmond) on Aug. 21.
-For more information, see the August 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
