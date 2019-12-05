Small Business Saturday recognized in lake area

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with numerous other business communities, recognized Small Business Saturday this past weekend, an event that began after Thanksgiving in 2010.
The public was encouraged Saturday to visit businesses at Smith Mountain Lake to find gifts and enjoy the service that the local business owners have to offer.
“The campaign is all about promoting people as they start their holiday shopping to shop local and try not to go to the big stores and the mall,” Chamber Office Administrator Laura Healy said. “We want try to promote the community to stay local and shop in their small local businesses.”
The chamber helps promote Small Business Saturday every year using social media. In addition, American Express, who created the event, sends the chamber promotional items that retail businesses can use to decorate their business for the day.
