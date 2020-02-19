Insurance Advisor Shelley McGhee, of the company Futurity First, visited the Westlake Library on Thursday to give a presentation on Medicare options including Part A (hospital); Part B (medical); Part C (advantage plans); Part D (drug plans) and supplements (Medigap).
The presentation was canceled due to the weather but another one will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 12.
“We go over the parts and break them down so people can understand how they work and what’s covered and not covered,” McGhee said. “A lot of people are under misconceptions when they go to the hospital that Part A is going be covered by Part B as well, and it’s not; it’s strictly Part A. We’re trying to get the word out to let people know what they need to do and what they’re options are.”
McGhee became licensed in 2015 as an Insurance Advisor. She has over 20 years experience in the medical field with billing and collections. She helps people understand if they are responsible for a bill or if an error has been made. She also reviews all information and cost for Medicare to assist in finding a tailor-made solution for her clients. She became licensed after 10 years of handling her father and mother’s coverage issues.
“About 90 percent of everyone that I have been in contact with that’s been to one of my workshops have told me that if it hadn’t been for my workshop, they wouldn’t have understood how Medicare worked and they would have made a wrong choice,” McGhee said. “I have also had people come that are over the age of 65 and didn’t take out a prescription drug plan because the agent never told them, so they incurred a one percent penalty per month for every month that they didn’t have it.”
-For more information, see the Feb. 19 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.