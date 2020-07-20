James Madison University announced that the following students made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
• Jessica Dillon of Glade Hill
• Kacie Shepherd of Hardy
• Jordan Rudy of Huddleston
• Nono Choden of Huddleston
• Kayla Yeatts of Moneta
• Rachel Pack of Moneta
• Erin Jennings of Rocky Mount
• Kaitlin King of Rocky Mount
• Mary Nguyen of Rocky Mount
• Taylor Young of Rocky Mount
• Meghan Payne of Rocky Mount
• Kennedi Williams of Vinton
• Emily Stegner of Vinton
• Brian Sakalas of Vinton
• Chad Robertson of Vinton
• Adrienne Band of Vinton
• Lexis Mason of Vinton
• Kinley Moore of Vinton
• Savannah Lee of Bedford
• Emilie Fowler of Bedford
• Jenna Siehien of Bedford
• Thomas Maxwell of Bedford
• Ryan Folks of Bedford
Established in 1908, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84 percent.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.