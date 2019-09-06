SML YMCA names new director

Andrea Fansler has been appointed as the new director at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA.
Andrea’s career with the YMCA began in 2007 at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. She worked for the YMCA until 2017 when she left to become the event manager with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Andrea returned to the YMCA in August as director and event coordinator with a renewed love of the organization’s mission in the community.
“I’m incredibly excited to be back with my Y family,” Fansler said. “Our mission is so important in the community, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish for residents.”
Over the coming months Andrea plans to development membership programs that increase the use of the YMCA. She is also working on her first community event: the YMCA’s Fall Fit Fest that will be held on October 5 at Westlake Towne Center. The event will feature vendors, an obstacle course race, beer, kids’ activities and music by Morgan Wade.
Andrea lives in Moneta with her 14-year-old son, Sam, and her husband, Eric Fansler, who is a realtor in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.