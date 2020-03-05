The Lake Quilters Guild came together last week to recognize the club’s 30th anniversary.
According to the group’s current president, Sue Whitney, the guild began in 1990 through the efforts of neighbors Ginny Watson and Betty Hatfield. A group of eight women who met in Watson’s home comprised the guild’s earliest membership.
A focus of the club is community service projects, including an annual “sew-in” in February. Numerous stuffed bears that are set to be distributed to area hospitals and emergency responders were the result of this year’s sew-in.
- For more information, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
