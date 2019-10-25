Thirty two drug-related indictments were issued on 16 different suspects from Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Starting Oct. 15, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began serving multiple drug indictments obtained through the Franklin County Grand Jury.
As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants. Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
The subjects listed have been arrested on the corresponding charges.
Ethan Ryan Hundley, 26, of Glade Hill
- Distribute of Schedule I or II controlled substance
Amanda Dawn Martinez, 39, of Glade Hill
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance
Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship, 49, of Penhook
- Manufacture Marijuana
- Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm with over one pound of Marijuana
Shannon Lee Saari, 33, of Wirtz
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Amanda Elizabeth Harding, 29, of Huddleston
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Possession of Ammo by a Convicted Felon
- Felony Child Endangerment
Julie Lynn Law, 29, of Boones Mill
- Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Mary Elizabeth Blankenship, 38, of Rocky Mount
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
Shawn Delante Wright, 31, of Rocky Mount
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Christopher Lyn Tolley, 43, of Rocky Mount
- Possession of schedule I or II controlled substance
Lorrie Earlene Hicks, 23, of Rocky Mount
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Teresa Gayle Craighead, 42, of Rocky Mount
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Jerry Wayne Underwood, 34, of Callaway
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Randall Layne Stump, 36, of Ferrum
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
Jerry Lee Hodges, 59, of Ferrum
- Manufacture Marijuana (x2)
- Possess with intent to Distribute Marijuana (x2)
Tiffany Michelle Hodges, 44, of Ferrum
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance
Randal Eugene Manley, 59, of Henry
- Possession of schedule I or II controlled substance (x3)
- Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
