In recent weeks, businesses have had to significantly change their business operations due to COVID-19 and Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order to combat the virus.
Even with the order, businesses can still find ways to sell their goods and services.
One of those is through the Facebook group, “We Shop Local SML Virtually,” created by Gavin Hager of Phil Hager Insurance Agency.
